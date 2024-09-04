US Ambassador In Islamabad Discusses Afghan Refugees With Pakistan Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Bloom, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, has discussed the Afghan refugee crisis with Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister.

Pakistani reported on Tuesday, September 3rd, citing a statement from the U.S. Embassy, that both sides discussed the 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants currently residing in Pakistan.

This discussion comes as the process of deporting Afghan refugees from Pakistan continues.

Jonathan Lally, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan, stated that in addition to addressing the protection of Afghan refugees, the two sides also discussed economic cooperation, security, counterterrorism, and regional collaboration.

Islamabad began the first round of deportations, including Afghan refugees, in November 2023 and, to date, has expelled over 700,000 Afghan migrants from the country.

The ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Pakistan highlight the urgent need for coordinated efforts to manage the large number of Afghan refugees and ensure their safety and well-being.

The international community will likely need to play a more active role in addressing the refugee crisis to support both Pakistan and Afghanistan in handling the complex challenges associated with this situation.

