Richard Bennett Calls For Prosecution Of Kabul Attack Perpetrators

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, has described the attack on Darul Aman in Kabul as“shocking” and emphasized that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

In a statement posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday, September 3rd, Bennett declared that nothing can justify such“violence.”

The UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan stated,“Those responsible for this incident should be held accountable through a thorough investigation and a fair trial.”

On Monday, an explosion occurred around 4:15 PM in front of the former Attorney General of Afghanistan in the“Qala-e-Bakhtiaruddin” area of Darul Aman, Kabul.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the Kabul police, confirmed that the blast resulted in the deaths of six civilians, including one woman, and injured 13 others.

The ISIS group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released yesterday.

This attack has prompted widespread reactions and condemnation.

Rina Amiri, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghan Women and Human Rights, strongly condemned the attack.

The Charge d'Affaires of the British Embassy for Afghanistan also responded, stating that Afghanistan needs peace and stability after decades of war and violence.

The international community's strong condemnation of the attack underscores a unified stance against terrorism and violence in Afghanistan.

The urgent need for effective measures to address and prevent such acts of violence remains a critical focus for both Afghan authorities and international partners.

