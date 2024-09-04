Qatar Chamber, Swedish Trade Council Sign Agreement To Boost Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Swedish Trade & Invest Council (Business Sweden) signed yesterday, in Stockholm a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation between them across various areas and promote trade and opportunities between the countries.

The agreement was signed by QC Chairman Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and Maha Bouzeid, Business Sweden Vice President and Head of Region Sweden and MEA (Middle East and Africa).

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, of Commerce and Industry, and H E Johan Forssell, the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Also present was QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri.

The agreement aims to facilitate investment opportunities between Qatar and Sweden.

It seeks to help Qatari companies explore and invest in Sweden while also supporting Swedish companies in expanding their investments within Qatar.

It further aims to enable both sides to explore cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, and economy fields, enhancing trade and economic relations and promoting investment in the two friendly countries.