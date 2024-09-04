Qatar Chamber, Swedish Trade Council Sign Agreement To Boost Cooperation
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Swedish Trade & Invest Council (Business Sweden) signed yesterday, in Stockholm a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation between them across various areas and promote trade and investment opportunities between the countries.
The agreement was signed by QC Chairman sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and Maha Bouzeid, Business Sweden Vice President and Head of Region Sweden and MEA (Middle East and Africa).
The signing ceremony was attended by H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and H E Johan Forssell, the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.
Also present was QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri.
The agreement aims to facilitate investment opportunities between Qatar and Sweden.
It seeks to help Qatari companies explore and invest in Sweden while also supporting Swedish companies in expanding their investments within Qatar.
It further aims to enable both sides to explore cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, and economy fields, enhancing trade and economic relations and promoting investment in the two friendly countries.
MENAFN04092024000063011010ID1108634054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.