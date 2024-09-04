American Heroes Association Founder Cameron Moore Joins“Election Edge” As Weekly Guest Alongside Host Mark Schaftlein

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Palm Beach County, Florida, September 3, 2024- Last week, American Heroes Association Founder Cameron Moore was a featured guest on Patriot\'s The Schaftlein Report. Following his successful interview, Moore has been invited to join Mark Schaftlein\'s newest show \'Election Edge\' as a weekly guest every Thursday.



Host Mark Schaftlein is the CEO of Conservative Broadcast & Journalism as well as runs a Florida-based Private Equity Firm. A renowned Conservative commentator, Mark\'s shows reflect not only his strong dedication to his values, but also to providing his audience factual news separated from mainstream biases. \'Election Edge\' will focus on the 2024 Presidential Race, and will offer viewers expert interviews, analysis, and live coverage of related news. A passionate advocate for America First policies and leaders, Cameron Moore will bring a wealth of experience and unique perspectives to the show\'s future discussions. His commitment to improving the United States promises to enrich the conversation and engage loyal viewers.



\"I am honored to join \'Election Edge\' as a weekly guest,\" said Moore. \"My initial interview with Mark on The Schaftlein Report was a wonderful experience, and I\'m excited to continue our discussions every week on his newest series! Mark\'s commitment to journalistic integrity is an inspiration, and I look forward to our work together in order to fight for America\'s future!\"



\"Cameron Moore is an incredibly energetic and dedicated man, and we anticipate amazing shows going forward,\" said Mark Schaftlein.



In addition to becoming a guest on \'Election Edge\', Cameron will be assisting in Patriot\'s efforts to live stream political rallies such as those of Donald Trump\'s to viewers across the nation. More than 16 future rallies will be streamed, and Cameron\'s contributions will encourage exclusive interviews, special guest appearances, and more!



About Cameron Moore:



Cameron Moore is the founder of the American Heroes Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to championing America First political candidates as well as fighting to make the voices of veterans and marginalized groups heard. Headquartered in California, the American Heroes Association also operates as an LLC in Florida.



Throughout his journey, Cameron\'s exceptional contributions have been recognized with numerous awards and honors. His company achieved remarkable success, securing a spot among Inc Magazine\'s top 500 fastest-growing companies in America, reaching an impressive rank of 103. Additionally, Cameron\'s visionary leadership and innovative mindset earned him recognition as one of the CEO\'s to watch, solidifying his reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.

