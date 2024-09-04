Lifting Of Restrictions On Long-Range Capabilities Getting Nearer - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is finalizing agreements with its partners on the lifting of bans on launching long-range strikes on military targets inside Russia using Western weapons.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with CNN , Ukrinform reports.

Referring to the current moment as the last mile issue, the foreign said the work is now being done to cover it.

According to the top diplomat, Ukraine's ability to strike military targets deep inside Russia and the reduction of Russia's ability to carry out on Ukraine depends on the USA, UK, France, and Germany, the countries close and friendly to Ukraine.

Morning missile attack:calls on West to lift restrictions on strikes deep into Russia

He added that Ukraine's partners should remove all restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons for strikes on military targets in Russia, as well as provide Ukraine with the necessary missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the interview, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy also called on partners to speed up the supply of air defense systems and take on new commitments. The only way to intercept Russian ballistic missiles is the Patriot, SAMP-T systems, because only they are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia hit an educational facility and a hospital in Poltava with two ballistic missiles. Fifty-one people have been confirmed dead and 271 – wounded.