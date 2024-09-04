Amit Shah To Visit Jammu On Sep 6 To Release Party Manifesto, Address Rallies
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Jammu from September 6 to release party manifesto and address Political rallies, party said on Wednesday.
BJP's J&K general secretary Ashok Koul, as per news agency KNO, said that Shah will release party's manifesto in a rally on September 6 in Jammu.
He said that Shah will also address political rallies in Jammu during his two-day visit, while arrangements are being finalised for his visit.
Meanwhile, party sources said that Shah's visit to Jammu will be a moral booster for both candidates and workers.
Shah will also visit Kashmir in mid-September to address rallies.
