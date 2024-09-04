PW3R Makes Every Day Charging And Powering More Desirable With New Range Of Lifestyle Accessories

(MENAFN- Pressat) Powering and charging devices in today's modern world is an inevitability. PW3R embodies the power needs of the modern individual with a stylish range of tech bags, power banks and wireless chargers for power on the go or blending into the modern home. With a growing need for power and accessories for devices, PW3R turn these essential products into desirables that seamlessly blend into modern life.

Based in London and built on decades of experience in the tech space, PW3R officially launches at IFA in September alongside pioneers from across the globe.

Aiming to equip individuals with power in any eventuality, PW3R developed the innovative tech bag range that can charge, organise and importantly, secure valuables when out and about. The water-resistant bags have an integrated USB-C cable that connects to a power bank providing a power boost anywhere. A concealed pocket for a Bluetooth® wireless charging tracker operating through the Find My® app gives the best chance of the bag being recovered if it is lost or stolen.

Powering devices simply yet stylishly is a core belief at PW3R so developing a powerful and reliable power bank was the number one priority. The slim, lightweight, portable power banks connect instantly with a single snap and fit easily into pockets and bags for the ultimate convenience on the move.

In the home, charging multiple devices no longer calls for multiple cables. Keeping workspaces (and heads!) clear with PW3R desktop range of wireless chargers for phones, headphones and iWatch complement and organise any desk or home space. A foldable, space saving, 3-in-1 travel version saves carrying multiple cables while travelling.

Commercial Director, Terry Chance said,“Powering our modern world doesn't have to be complicated and we're passionate about stylish, simple and effective products that meet people's daily power needs, irrespective of location. We're delighted to be officially launching at IFA among other global leaders in the connectivity space”.

Designed to blend into individuals' modern lifestyles, PW3R products are the perfect combination of quality, form and function. Encompassing another modern world prerequisite, the brand uses only sustainable packaging from FSC accredited materials, soy-based inks and water-based glues. Join the team at IFA Berlin from 6th – 10th September in the Communication and Connectivity Hall, stand number H3.2-304 for a chance to win a tech bundle or visit for further information.

