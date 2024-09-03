Energy Ministry Signs Mous For Oil Exploration, Green Hydrogen Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of and Mineral Resources and Tajanus Company signed two memoranda of understanding to conduct evaluation studies for the development of oil and exploration in the west Safawi and Sarhan areas.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, who signed the agreement with the company's general director Khalil Abu Al Rub, said that the MoUs aim to conduct technical evaluations of potential hydrocarbon resources in the two areas to develop and produce oil and gas, according to a ministry statement.

The further noted that the company, under the MoUs, is required to provide an independent oil rig capable of drilling to a depth of at least 2,500 metres within the duration of the agreements.



Abu Al Rub highlighted that the agreement would leverage the company's human and technical expertise, noting that the scheme will be executed by Jordanians.



General Manager of Schlumberger Company Sherif Bayoumi said that the company will provide technical support, including the introduction of new exploration and data analysis technologies that utilise artificial intelligence and digital tools to expedite progress.

Director of the Natural Resources Projects Directorate at the ministry Bahjat Adwan said that the agreements have a duration of 12 months, with an option for a one-year extension upon the company's request, adding that the company is obligated to employ at least 70 per cent Jordanian workers for both projects.

Tajanus Company is a Jordanian company operating in the oil and gas exploration sector.

Also on Tuesday, Kharabsheh and Regional Director of CTGI Renewable Energy Partners Mohammad Abu Attieh signed a memorandum to conduct feasibility studies for developing green hydrogen projects in the Kingdom.

Kharabsheh noted that the MoU aims to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, adding that the agreement outlines the general framework for cooperation and facilitating the company's efforts to conduct an initial feasibility study for establishing a new green hydrogen project.

The minister also stressed that upon completing the preliminary studies and, depending on results, the ministry would continue working with the company toward a final investment agreement for the project.

Kharabsheh added, "Today, we renew our partnership with the private sector by signing the 13th agreement in the field of green hydrogen and green ammonia production, aiming to expand investment opportunities in the sector."



He also said that the MoU aligns with the ministry's vision to position Jordan as a regional and global hub for producing and exporting hydrogen.