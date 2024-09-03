Blower-Dempsay Corporation Announces Acquisition Of US Display Group's Corona, California Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA ANA, Calif.

, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blower-Dempsay Corporation ("BDC"), a leading and distribution company in the consumer packaging industry, today announced the of US Display Group's ("USDG") Corona, California assets, effective August 30th, 2024.

This acquisition immediately positions BDC as a leader in the digital printing and high-end graphics packaging space.

It aligns with BDC's strategic objectives, which include market expansion and aggressive growth through innovation, new and enhanced product capabilities and capacity.

Acquisition

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward for Blower-Dempsay Corporation as we look to expand our reach and broaden our capabilities," said Brad Jordan, President of BDC.

"The opportunity to add digital solutions and fulfillment capabilities creates market opportunities we have been looking to add for years," said Jim Dempsay, Vice President of BDC.

"Any time you have the opportunity to add a talented team and expand your footprint while enhancing your capabilities, you must give it strong consideration.

US Display Group's Corona facility does exactly that.

We look forward to exploring new opportunities with our customers, while maintaining the highest level of quality, service and support they have come to expect over the last 51 years," said Jim Blower, CEO of BDC.

"We are excited to continue to develop our strategic relationship with BDC as a function of this transition," said Greg Moore, President of USDG.

"They are the perfect fit to take what we have built in the Corona facility and expand on it.

We look forward to continuing this collaboration for the benefit of our respective customers and other constituencies."

In the coming weeks, the Corona location will be rebranded under Pacificorr Graphics & Displays, a division of BDC.

The facility is anticipated to be fully operational under BDC leadership effective September 3rd, 2024.

About Blower-Dempsay Corporation:

Blower-Dempsay Corporation (BDC), founded in 1973, is a family owned, industry leading manufacturing and distribution company specializing in Corrugated Solutions, Folding Cartons, Industrial Packaging Distribution, Flexible Films and Packaging Engineering.

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Blower-Dempsay Corporation consists of Pak West, Pacific Western Container, Pacific Flexibles, Pacific Conveyor Systems, Pacificorr Graphics & Displays, Diamond Marketing Group and Nexis Global, each offering unique and value-added packaging solutions for domestic and international clients.

About US Display Group:

US Display Group is a premier independent designer and manufacturer of custom point of purchase displays and packaging.

Originally founded in 1984, it has been part of the Four M family of packaging businesses since 2006.

SOURCE Blower-Dempsay Corporation