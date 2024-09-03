Hudson Therapeutics Seeks Strategic Partners And Institutional Investors At Chinabio® Partnering Forum September 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics, Inc, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hudson Therapeutics , Incorporated a leading innovator in therapeutic solutions and a US subsidiary of Shaperon , Incorporated is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Bio China Partnering Forum 2024. The partnering event is September 10th to 11th in Shanghai China, bringing together global industry leaders, investors, and innovators in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sectors.At the conference, Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon will actively seek strategic partners to out-license and meet investors to expand its footprint in the Chinese market. With a robust pipeline of innovative therapeutic candidates, the company aims to leverage this platform to establish key partnerships that will drive the development and commercialization of its innovative products in China.“Our participation in Bio China Partnering Forum 2024 represents a significant step in our strategic plan to expand into the Chinese market,” said Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics.“We are eager to engage with potential partners and investors who share our vision of advancing healthcare through innovative therapeutics. This forum offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with leading companies and investors in China, and we look forward to exploring mutually beneficial partnerships.”Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon's Global Business Development Team will lead meetings with global pharmaceutical partners and new potential collaborators to discuss technology transfer of NuGel – Atopic Dermatitis Treatment in Phase 2B clinical trials in the US, Nucerin – Alzheimer Disease Treatment in Phase 1 clinical trials in Korea and Papiliximab – dual-target Nanobody Antibody that was highlighted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in April., along with additional preclinical programs in ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, MASH, and obesity along with additional opportunities in veterinary medicine focused in companion animals.ABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical stage biotech company developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique mechanism of action of GPCR19-P2X7 modulation suppresses a broad spectrum of inflammatory cytokines including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α by controlling both priming and activation phase of inflammasome, whereas conventional approaches are designed to suppress only the activation phase. With this unique and novel modality which is best suited to address complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, Shaperon is currently developing multiple clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, Alzheimer's disease, and COVID 19 pneumonia in addition to pre-clinical pipeline assets, focused in MASH and obesity therapeutic areas.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon was founded and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, investor relations, commercial strategy, and business development of assets from Shaperon. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage assets in the future.

