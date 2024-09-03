The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Sets Recreational Pool Naming Ceremony Date

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center image of pool

RBAC logo

RBAC Pool To Be Named After Pasadena Civil Rights Leader

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC ) will honor Dr. Edna Griffin , recognizing her remarkable contributions to civil rights and the Pasadena community, the RBAC's Recreational Pool will be renamed in Dr. Griffin's honor. Light refreshments will follow.Speakers:Pasadena Mayor: Victor GordoPasadena District 1 Councilmember: Tyron HamptonRBAC President and Executive Director: Jimmy FrancisNAACP Pasadena President: Allen EdsonWho Should Attend: Media representatives.When: Wednesday, September 18, 10:00 amWhere: Pool Deck at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

