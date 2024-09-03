Signify Partners With Misr El Kheir For 'Taqat Nour' To Improve School Lighting And Education

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Signify, the global leader in lighting, has announced a strategic partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation under the“Taqat Nour” initiative, supported by Signify Foundation under its 'Brighter Education' programme.

This collaboration aims to transform educational environments, enhance safety, and foster a conducive atmosphere by providing state-of-the-art lighting solutions in across Egypt. Leveraging the latest sustainable from Signify Egypt, the initiative seeks to lower energy consumption and raise environmental awareness, supporting sustainable development goals.

The project will see the installation of more than 14,000 LEDs in 720 schools across all governorates in Egypt, positively impacting over 117,000 students nationwide.

Mohamed Saad, CEO of Signify Africa, remarked“This collaboration ensures that our students and teachers have access to safe and well-lit educational spaces. Providing proper lighting in schools is essential for improving educational environments and enhancing learning opportunities for students. The initiative reflects our commitment to achieving sustainable development goals in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.”

Mohamed Refai, the CEO of Misr El Kheir Foundation, stated that the cooperation with Signify Egypt is considered an extension of distinguished partnerships with economic entities in Egypt. He emphasized that the ultimate goal of this effective partnership is to provide an educational environment where safety factors and modern technology are available for students in various schools in Egyptian villages.

Amal Mabadda, Head of Resource Development at Misr El Kheir Foundation, said:“This partnership not only brings advanced lighting solutions to our schools but also includes training technicians in maintenance, ensuring the project's long-term sustainability and success.”