(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) New Destiny Corp. (TSXV: NED ), (the "Company" or "NED") provides an update on results of prospecting done in conjunction with the 2024 program at the Treasure Mountain project, near Princeton, BC.

Newly discovered vein north of Jim Kelly, Spokane vein (Quartz vein with up to 20% coarse grained pyrite and chalcopyrite). On left yielded 5.5 wt% Cu with 50 g/t Ag, sample on right yielded 6.6 wt% Cu and 104 g/t Ag on a portable XRF.

Prospecting north if the Jim Kelly occurrence located highly mineralized vein material (release dated August 7, 2024). Recent follow-up prospecting upslope located the Spokane quartz vein, mineralized with up to 20% coarse chalcopyrite and pyrite. The vein was sampled in two outcrops 35 meters apart (see photos) where it ranges from 0.35 to 1.0 meter in thickness. Portable XRF spot analysis results up to 6.6 percent copper and 100 grams per tonne silver were obtained, indicating base and precious metal potential (gold content cannot be determined using this instrument).

Spokane vein samples (yellow dots) and interpreted extension of veins (dashed red lines) based on LiDAR data

The vein aligns with an east-west lineament identified from high-resolution LiDAR data acquired in 2022. Based on this interpretation, the vein has a potential strike length of 500 meters (see map below). This highlights the excellent discovery potential of this area. The samples are now being sent to the lab for assays and ICP analyses. Further prospecting efforts are planned in this area. The company will be applying for permits for future trenching and drilling. Additionally, an airborne magnetic survey at the property scale is being considered.

Map showing Treasure Mountain property and targets for 2024

Portable XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) readings are semi-quantitative measurements and are used as guideline to augment the understanding of the mineralization observed. These measurements are not intended to be representative of the geochemical composition of the material measured. XRF readings are carried out using a handheld device and could be influenced by external factors. Calibrations of the equipment in the field do not always allow comparison with results of certified reference materials. For the above results, the portable XRF data do not show any contamination based on blank analyses, and the Cu and Ag values have good accuracy based on readings done on standard NIST 2710a.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

Forward Looking Information

