Bangladesh Jamaat-I-Islami Calls For Religious And Political Accommodation

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dhaka, September 3 (Prothom Alo): :

“Let's throw the rotten past behind, let's not practise that anymore. Let's prepare a roadmap to move ahead as a nation in unison,” said Shafiqur Rahman.

He was addressing a meeting to exchange views with newspersons at a restaurant in the city's Tejgaon area.

Stating that no more policy of division will work, the Jamaat ameer said all the hands of the nation must come together for the national interests.“When a nation remains united the whole world is compelled to respect them. When the nation divides, others rule over them. We need such unity today.”

Elaborating his speech, Shafiqur Rahman further said,“If we had become divided in the past based on party-religion ... I would say let's forget those. What I mean is, whoever was born in this loving country, irrespective of his religion and support to any political party or a neutral person, would be a proud citizen of this country.”

The Jamaat ameer reiterated that they seek an end to the politics of envy and vengeance.“In the name of Allah, we have pardoned what has been done to us as a party. As a party we won't take revenge.”

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka north city unit organised the meeting that was presided over by north city unit ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin and moderated by the unit secretary Muhammad Rezaul Karim.

