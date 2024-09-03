Russian Strike On Poltava: Death Toll Increases To 47 206 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian ballistic missile strike in Poltava has claimed 47 lives; 206 people are wounded.

President's wife, Olena Zelenska, posted this on X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those killed and as a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava. This is a stunning tragedy for all of Ukraine," Zelenska wrote.

According to her, the enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital.

"It is already known about 47 dead and 206 wounded. Russia is taking away the most valuable thing from us – our life. We will never forget this. Eternal memory," the first lady emphasized.

ofin

According to earlier report, on September 3, the Russian forces struck Poltava with two ballistic missiles, 41 people were killed and over 180 were injured.