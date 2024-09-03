Permission To Use Long-Range Weapons: Zelensky Urges Trudeau To Intensify Advocacy Among Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a phone call with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged him to enhance advocacy among partners to grant Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia.

The head of Ukrainian state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I urged the Prime Minister of Canada to intensify advocacy among partners regarding granting Ukraine permission and the necessary means to strike military targets on the territory of the aggressor country,” Zelensky noted.

The President of Ukraine also briefed Trudeau about the rescue operation following Russia's strikes on Poltava. The Prime Minister of Canada expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and to the entire people of Ukraine.

Over 160 Russian missiles, 780 glide bombs, 400 drones launched at Ukraine over week - Zelensky

“During our conversation, we discussed the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. I outlined the current needs of our defense forces, including additional air defense systems and armored vehicles. We also focused on our joint work within the drone coalition and the implementation of the Bilateral Security Agreement signed on February 24 this year,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, they also discussed the preparation of a thematic conference on the Peace Formula point "Release of Prisoners and Deportees” to be held in Canada.

As reported, on August 21, Canada announced the allocation of $5.7 million for humanitarian organizations to support Ukrainian children.