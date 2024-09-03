MJ Dispensary Marketing Leadership To Attend NECANN NJ 2024: A Milestone Event For The Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MJ Dispensary Marketing, a leading performance-driven marketing agency dedicated to supporting cannabis dispensaries across the USA, is proud to announce that CEO Varun Patel and Chief Growth Officer Lauren Laplante will be attending the highly anticipated NECANN New Jersey Cannabis on September 6th and 7th, 2024.

Event Details:

Date: September 6-7, 2024

Location: Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, NJ

Time: Friday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Event Partner: 420NJevents



As the largest B2B cannabis industry event in New Jersey, NECANN NJ 2024 is set to be a landmark gathering for professionals in the rapidly expanding cannabis sector. The convention, now in its 5th year, continues to mirror the explosive growth of the local cannabis market, with attendance doubling since the inaugural event in 2019. This year, over 200 exhibitors and 4,000+ attendees are expected, making it one of the most significant cannabis industry events in the Northeast.



Varun Patel and Lauren Laplante will engage with industry leaders, license holders, medical dispensaries, suppliers, cultivators, investors, and entrepreneurs. Their participation underscores MJ Dispensary Marketing's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and fostering growth and innovation within the cannabis community.



“We are excited to participate in NECANN NJ 2024. This convention offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with key players in the cannabis industry and explore new avenues for growth and collaboration. At MJ Dispensary Marketing, we are dedicated to helping cannabis dispensaries thrive in this dynamic market, and events like NECANN are crucial for staying ahead of the curve.”



“As the cannabis industry in New Jersey continues to evolve, we must be part of conversations that shape its future. NECANN NJ provides a platform to exchange ideas, share insights, and build relationships to drive the industry forward. We look forward to meeting other industry professionals and discussing how we can contribute to their success.”

For more information about MJ Dispensary Marketing or to schedule a meeting with Varun Patel and Lauren Laplante at NECANN NJ, please visit:

About MJ Dispensary Marketing:

MJ Dispensary Marketing is a performance-driven marketing agency specializing in the cannabis industry. Its mission is to empower dispensaries across the USA with innovative marketing solutions tailored to their unique needs. By combining industry expertise with cutting-edge strategies, MJ Dispensary Marketing aims to drive measurable growth for our clients.

Media Contact

Email: ...eting



Leeza Thomas, Chief Digital Officer



Company :-Spokes Digital

User :- varun patel

Email :...