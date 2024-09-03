360 Hoops To Launch Proprietary Three-In-One Basketball Product This Fall, Transforming Youth Sports

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 360 Hoops, a sports innovation company with dual patents for its three-in-one hoop and 3v3v3 gameplay format, will make its debut this fall in Texas.



The unique three-in-one basket, combined with a 3v3v3 'king of the court' style gameplay, offers an unparalleled experience that maximizes speed, teamwork, and player involvement. With the bold tagline“Changing the Shape of the Game,” 360 Hoops seeks to revolutionize youth sports by creating a versatile and dynamic experience for all players. Following the Texas launch, 360 Hoops will roll out across several key markets throughout the United States.



“We created 360 Hoops with the goal of helping more kids stay active in a fun environment that encourages them to get off the sidelines and into the game,” said Co-Founder Shane Brey, a veteran youth basketball coach and brother of Mike Brey, the winningest Head Coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history.



CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Gomez, a seasoned entrepreneur with 30 years of experience in business operations said,“Via the 360 Hoops Experience, we will partner with reputable, best-in-class sports complexes and coaches to deliver 360 Hoops to every elementary, middle and high school student in the country.”



At launch, each partner complex will host a series of open-play tournaments for boys and girls, showcasing 360 Hoops to a range of age groups. As the company scales, 360 Hoops aims to become a household game in physical education classes in every market. Details of markets, complex partnerships, and launch tournaments will be announced as they become available.



Additionally, Anthony Gomez has appointed Patrick Donnelly as Vice President of Strategic Development of 360 Hoops. Donnelly will drive the brand's growth through marketing, business development, and partnerships.



“With a proven track record in sports and entertainment, Patrick's vision and creativity will be crucial as we roll out 360 Hoops across the country,” said Gomez.“His background in sports marketing and passion for the brand will be invaluable in our launch and future endeavors.”

360 Hoops is the brainchild of Gomez and Brey inspired by watching their sons play the game they love, they envisioned a fun new addition to a sport that already has a special place in people's hearts.



What started as a“back of the napkin” idea has evolved into a transformative opportunity in youth athletics, offering more hoops, more participation, and more action with shots going up every 3-5 seconds.



“This concept is a game-changer,” said Mike Brey.“It brings a fresh, exciting approach to basketball that keeps players engaged and constantly moving. Shane's vision for 360 Hoops is going to inspire the next generation of athletes, and bring a whole new level of energy to the game.”

The 3v3v3 game is played in a 30-foot circle with the 360 Hoop in the center. Players can score on any of the three hoops, promoting constant movement and engagement from ALL players.



Visit play360hoops for updates



About 360 Hoops

360 Hoops (play360hoops) is a sports innovation company set to launch its flagship three-in-one patented basketball hoop and '3v3v3' gameplay this fall. Focused on maximizing activity and fostering youth development, 360 Hoops aims to infuse new energy into every facility, gym, and blacktop across the country.

