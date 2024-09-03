Kuwait Beats Chinese Taipei 39-31 In Asian Youth Handball Championship
AMMAN, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national handball team defeated Chinese Taipei 39-31, in the opening round of Group D of the 10th AHF Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship held in Amman, Jordan to qualify for the World Championship in Slovenia next summer.
In a statement to KUNA, team manager Youssef Al-Shaheen praised the team's level, saying that the players achieved the desired goal by winning this opening match.
He added that the team will play three consecutive matches in the next three days, affirming the squad's readiness, especially after the training camp they had gone through.
Within its Group, Kuwait competes with Chinese Taipei, China, and Iran in the tournament running through September 14. (end)
