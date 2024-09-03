Al Tayer Motors Is First Partner To Sign Ev Brand Deepal In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dealership to Represent Chinese Brand in the UAE's Green Mobility Push

Dubai, 3rd September 2024

Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE's premier automotive dealerships, is the first in the Middle East to sign an agreement to distribute Electric Vehicle (EV) brand DEEPAL in the country.

Al Tayer Motors will establish a of sales and service facilities for DEEPAL, a pioneering brand in green mobility, with an inaugural showroom opening by Q1 2025. The dealership will also leverage its digital footprint to expand the brand online via the Al Tayer Motors app and altayermotors.

Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors , said:“It is a significant milestone for us as we sign the futuristic DEEPAL brand. Their innovative approach to creating world-class EVs with impressive, advanced technology makes this an exciting event for UAE customers. Combined with our extensive automotive industry experience, in-depth understanding of customer requirements and our world-class service standards, we look forward to bringing these technologically advanced EVs to the UAE to support the country's vision for green mobility.”

The new brand cooperation comes as Al Tayer Motors diversifies its product portfolio to support the UAE's vision to shift to green mobility and aim to increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE's roads by 2050.

Award-winning Al Tayer Motors, a trusted name in UAE with a successful track-record in the automotive sector of more than 40 years, is committed to providing exceptional experiences to customers through its impressive physical infrastructure and innovative digital platforms, including e-commerce and dedicated app.