Argyle's Brian Geary Honored With Housingwire's 2024 Vanguard Award

Image caption: Brian Geary of Argyle.

Argyle's strategic partnerships have been a focus for Geary since he joined Argyle in 2022. In the last year alone, Geary has overseen the completion or expansion of Argyle's integrations with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology and the Empower LOS ® from Dark Matter Technologie ; Mastercard's Open Banking platform ; and the nCino Mortgage point-of-sale platform . His efforts helped Argyle become the first consumer-permissioned verifications platform named an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and gain status as an approved third-party service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modele .

Geary has also prioritized helping lenders maximize the value they derive from Argyle. Over the last 12 months, Argyle has completed over 3.1 million verifications while delivering documented results that include 60–80% cost savings, 55% conversion rates and shaving up to 5-7 days off processing times. During that same timeframe, more than 75 new mortgage customers have selected Argyle as their verification of income and employment (VOIE) provider, including 15 of the nation's top 100 lenders by volume.

“Being at the vanguard of innovation means more than just developing new technology; it's about ensuring your solutions resonate with the people who use them,” Geary said.“This recognition validates Argyle's focus on the human side of digital transformation, and we will continue to put the needs of people - our customers, our partners and our team members - at the center of everything we do.”

“The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate-executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“HousingWire Vanguards propel their companies toward success and significantly influence the broader landscape of the housing economy.”

