Fortune Media And Great Place To Work® Name Abile Group, Inc. To 2024 Best Small Workplaces List, Ranking No. 5

Abile Group has been Great Place To Work® certified for five straight years, and 100% of their employees reported it as a Great Place to Work.

This is Abile Group's 4th time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 5, with 100% of employees reporting it a Great Place to Work.

- Cara duCellier, President & CEOANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Abile Group, Inc. for the 2024 Fortune Best Small WorkplacesTM List . This is Abile Group's 4th time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 5. Earning a spot means that Abile Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 31,000 employees from Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.“Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size.”Abile Group has been Great Place To Work® certified for five straight years, and 100% of their employees reported it as a Great Place to Work for the past two years. The company has also spent four years on the Inc. 5000 list, 3 years on the BBJ Fast 50, has earned the HIREVets Medallion annually since 2020, and is V3 certified by the State of Virginia.About Abile GroupAbile Group is a Woman-Owned Small Business founded in 2004 as a Government Contractor. Once a small niche group of consultants, we have grown to be trusted advisors across the Federal Sector. We focus on Performance and Project Management, Enterprise Management and Monitoring, Systems Engineering and Integration, Network and Cyber Engineering, and Audio/Visual Design and Integration. We hire business-smart and tech-savvy engineers whose unique perspective enhances productivity through innovation as well as constant process improvements, maximized tool potential, and organization-wide understanding of success-driven metrics. Follow Abile Group on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram, and learn more about them by visiting their Abile Great Place To Work page or their Abile Group Website .About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces ListGreat Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 31,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.About FortuneFortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.

