VENOM, A Multi-Blockchain Platform, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list VENOM, the native currency of the Venom blockchain. For all CoinW users, the VENOM/USDT will be officially available for trading on August 27th 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of VENOM, we are launching the“VENOM bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Advancing Global Adoption through Cutting-Edge Technology

The Venom blockchain, renowned for its heterogeneous multi-blockchain system, leverages dynamic sharding capabilities to ensure scalability, security, and efficiency. At the core of Venom's architecture lies the Masterchain , a layer-0 chain that orchestrates communication between workchains, shardchains, and accounts. The Masterchain guarantees network security through its validator system, which incentivizes efficient block generation.

Complementing the Masterchain is the Basechain , a layer-1 workchain specifically designed for end-users. The Basechain supports decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, offering lower storage and execution fees. Together, the Masterchain and Basechain form the backbone of the Venom blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for developers and users alike.

Innovative Interoperability and Flexible Customization

Venom's Workchains introduce a new level of flexibility, allowing developers to customize their own state transition functions, virtual machines, cryptographic primitives, and more. This capability empowers developers to create tailor-made blockchains that meet the specific needs of their applications, with the added benefit of securing their workchains through the Masterchain's validator network.

Moreover, Venom's native cross-chain communication protocol ensures seamless interoperability between workchains, whether they are public or private. This protocol allows for trustless interaction between chains, enabling the transfer of data, assets, and value without relying on third-party intermediaries. The versatility of Venom's interoperability opens the door to innovative use cases, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), CBDCs, and secure cross-chain payments.

$VENOM Utility and Token Standards

The $VENOM currency plays a crucial role within the ecosystem, powering transactions, securing the network through Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanisms, and enabling DePools staking. Venom also introduces robust token standards, including TIP-3 for fungible tokens and TIP-4 for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These standards ensure cost-efficient transactions and provide a solid foundation for the creation, exchange, and trading of assets on the Venom network.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent VENOM prize pool will be up for grabs from August 27th, 2024, at 12:00 to September 11th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About VENOM

Venom is a cutting-edge layer-0 and layer-1 network, seamlessly integrating with other independent networks through innovative Mesh technology. Anchored by a masterchain for overall state and consensus management, Venom supports unlimited autonomous workchains for user accounts, smart contracts, and dApps. Mesh technology optimizes inter-chain communication, ensuring speed and scalability. With rapid finality, comprehensive security, stability, and user-friendly interfaces, Venom is ideal for hosting CBDCs and large-scale platforms.