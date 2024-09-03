Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup For Inaugural Hong Kong Live Auction At The Sotheby's New Asia Flagship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Over US$120 million in marquee to be offered live at Sotheby's Maison for the first time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to present over US$120 million in marquee offerings as part of the firm's inaugural live auction at Sotheby's highly-anticipated new Asia flagship, Sotheby's Maison, in Hong Kong. Showcased for the first time ever as part of its signature season, the event is part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' 2024 Sales Series spanning New York, London, and Hong Kong. The sale will feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby's International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe.

Held as part of Sotheby's 'The Luxury Sales,' properties will be on public view at Sotheby's Maison beginning 20 September, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. This unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

Bidding will open online via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' online marketplace and close live on 25 September.

“As we continue to set benchmarks in the industry, we are thrilled to debut our inaugural sale at Sotheby's Maison in Hong Kong, a city synonymous with luxury, and a fitting stage for showcasing some of the world's most exceptional properties. This lineup of global properties underscores why sellers choose our auctions for unparalleled reach and the certainty of closing within 60 days or less,” stated Concierge Auctions President, Krystal Aeby.

Headlining the upcoming sale is an unparalleled equestrian compound in Greenwich, Connecticut, spanning over 16 acres with three residential structures and world-class equestrian amenities; a contemporary masterpiece nestled in the prestigious Estates section of The Golf and Lake Club at Black Rock in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; a 12-plus acre Sonoma, California estate with multiple residences, fit for wine country living and artisanal pleasures; and a 12-unit, ocean-view property at Harbor Island Beach Club, offering an unparalleled coastal lifestyle in Melbourne Beach, Florida.

'Quaker Lane Farm', is an iconic and unparalleled equestrian compound nestled in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour north of New York City. Split between two properties, selling separately or collectively, the entire estate covers 16-plus-acres and includes three distinct residential structures, providing a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, as well as pastures, paddocks, gardens, and top-tier equestrian facilities.

A scenic drive through custom 20-foot wrought iron gates welcomes guests to 58 Quaker Lane, the stately shingle-style main home, featuring five-bedrooms and seven-bathroom. Designed by the award-winning architect Rich Granoff and crafted by Drake Builders LLC, spaces include an exquisite French Country kitchen, a formal dining room, elegant living room, and grand entertainment room. Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool, complemented by a one-bedroom guest cottage that doubles as a pool house, awaits for hosting guests or simply relaxing in the tranquil surroundings.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, a secondary guest house, spanning nearly 6,600-square-feet and sizable enough to function as a single family residence, offers five additional bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with another exquisitely designed kitchen, family room, and lower level entertainment area. The property's grounds are equally impressive featuring pristine pastures and world-class equestrian amenities, including a 12-horse stable, laser-leveled dressage arena, equipped with FootingFirst's signature dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks with run-in sheds, and a scenic viewing area, making it an unparalleled destination for horse enthusiasts.

'Quaker Lane Farm', will be offered in three parcels in partnership with Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage: the guest home and stables at 38-48 Quaker Lane, listed for US$15 million, with starting bids expected between US$4 million and US$9 million; the main residence at 58 Quaker Lane, listed for US$20 million, with starting bids expected between US$6 million and US$12 million; or the entire estate, collectively listed for US$35 million, with starting bids expected between US$10 million and US$20 million. Bidding is set to open 19 September.

'Pynewoods Estate' is a breathtaking custom estate in the exclusive Estates section of The Golf and Lake Club at Black Rock in Coeur d'Alene, one of North Idaho's most sought-after communities. Designed by Eric Hedlund of EH Design – who serves as the Director of Design for all projects in the Black Rock portfolio – the property spans over 13,000 square feet across three meticulously landscaped parcels totaling 6.77 acres. The estate includes a single-level, main residence, a guest home, a garden sauna, and an art house, all harmoniously integrated into the natural surroundings. The property offers five bedrooms, with the ability to sleep 16, and nine bathrooms with room for an additional guest house that is already designed. Unparalleled elegance and panoramic views of Coeur d'Alene Lake await around every corner.

Inside, the estate features a 40-foot great room with motorized nano doors to bring the outdoors in, designer furnishings, radiant white oak floors, and top-tier appliances from Gaggenau, Miele, and SubZero. The architectural design emphasizes a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, with expansive lake views serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Host outdoor dinner parties for up to 70 guests, or opt for a more intimate family gathering in the indoor dining area, complete with an entertainer's bar. The primary wing of the residence includes two offices, dual ensuite baths, a gym, and a golf cart garage, providing luxurious living in a tranquil setting.

Outdoors, the estate is equally remarkable, featuring a regulation-size pickleball court, reflection pools, waterfalls, metal, zinc, teak and Telluride stone accents, and lush gardens with fruit orchards. The property also offers private lake access via a private 30-foot boat slip at the cabana beach club and a rare and sought-after reserved membership at the prestigious Black Rock Golf and Lake Club.

Listed at US$24.7 million, Pynewoods Estate is being offered in partnership with Lea Williams of Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is set to open 19 September and is estimated to start near US$14 million.

'Songbird Farm' is a 12-plus acre estate in Sonoma offering endless possibilities for entertainment and relaxation. Just minutes from the historic Sonoma Plaza, this estate is perfect for multi-generational gatherings. Enjoy summer days by the expansive pool, play bocce ball, or relax in front of one of the many outdoor fireplaces with a glass of Sonoma wine. Celebrate life's special moments in the party barn, whether it's an intimate farm-to-fork dinner or a larger, festive New Year's Eve celebration for 75 of your closest friends. The property includes a stunning four-bedroom main house, a charming renovated 1891 farmhouse with two ensuite bedrooms, a detached one bedroom accessory dwelling unit, and a versatile pool house. With spacious living areas, luxury finishes, gourmet kitchens, and meticulously landscaped grounds, this property is designed for those who appreciate privacy, luxury, and the beauty of the Sonoma lifestyle.

Listed at US$15 million, Songbird Farm is being offered in partnership with Holly Barker Lee of Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage and Marie Hoch of Coldwell Banker Residential. Bidding is set to open 13 September and is estimated to start between US$6 million and US$10 million.

Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River, Building A of the Harbor Island Beach Club is a, 12-unit property offering an unparalleled coastal lifestyle in Melbourne Beach. Luxury meets convenience with a property designed for both personal enjoyment and effortless income potential in a high-demand vacation rental market. Wake up to the sound of waves and step onto an expansive balcony to witness the thrill of a Kennedy Space Center rocket launch. Located at 3051 Hafen Lane, each of the 12 units in Building A is meticulously designed with modern, high-end finishes and furnishings, ensuring a turnkey experience that is both elegant and practical for immediate rentals. The open floor plans of each unit feature three spacious bedrooms, including two ensuites, three bathrooms, a full kitchen, wet bar, and a large living area-perfect for hosting gatherings or simply relaxing in style. Residents additionally reserve access to the exclusive amenities of Harbor Island Beach Club, including a private marina, resort-style pool, fitness center, and a calendar of events to enrich an exceptional coastal living experience.

Listed at US$17 million, Harbor Island Beach Club, Building A is being offered in partnership with Gibbs Baum, Greg Zimmerman, and Phelyna Ngu of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is set to open 18 September and is estimated to start between US$6.5 million and US$11 million.

Additional properties from the sale include:

11299 Cresswell Landing, Lorton, Washington D.C. Area, Virginia

Listed for US$8.5 million by Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 11 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.5 million

Majestic views and luxurious amenities meet embassy-style elegance in this five-acre, Potomac River waterfront estate, featuring nearly 4,000 square feet of space for your dream vision.

Grand Hyatt Penthouse, Unit 3305, 610 East Market Street, San Antonio, Texas

Listed for US$2.695 million by Nicholas Kjos of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 11 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$750,000 and US$1.3 million

This two-story penthouse atop the Grand Hyatt Hotel offers five bedrooms and stunning skyline views, with access to luxury amenities and the iconic Riverwalk just steps away.

Thompson Island, 900 West River Road, Gansevoort, Saratoga Area, New York

Listed for US$4.5 million by Kim Bender of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 12 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.25 million

Nearly 46 acres and one-mile-long, Thompson Island features a picturesque stone house, expansive equestrian facilities, and lush pastures, offering endless possibilities from a private retreat to a boutique hotel, complete with an approved bridge construction permit.

Morgans Run, 80 Breezy Hill Road, Wilmot, Near Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire

Listed for US$3.495 million by Pam Perkins of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 13 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2 million

A 272-acre compound in the Lake Sunapee region offers panoramic mountain views, a main house with soaring ceilings, two guest houses, and vintage cabins, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

Haystack Mountain, 5655 Niwot Road, Longmont, Boulder Area, Colorado

Listed for US$8.9 million by Jeffery Erickson and Ryan McIntosh of LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 18 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 and US$2 million

Own the iconic 105-acre Haystack Mountain in Boulder County, offering panoramic views, rich history, valuable water and mineral rights, and the potential to build a secluded estate or family compound.

1414 Sylvan Drive, Near Orlando, Florida

Listed for US$2.75 million by Harif Hazera and Adam Shuler of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 18 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$1.75 million

An iconic Mount Dora estate, designed by James Gamble Rogers, offers lakeside opulence with five bedrooms, modern amenities, breathtaking sunset views on Lake Gertrude's shores, and 125 feet of coveted private shore.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

