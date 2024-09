Sysco Helps Develop The Next Wave Of Supply Chain Leaders With Its Future Leaders Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on August 1st, 2024 on LinkedIn

At Sysco, we're not just about delivering great products; we're also committed to developing the next wave of leaders. Our Future Leaders program, developed in 2022, is a testament to this commitment. Future Leaders is an initiative cultivating a pipeline of Field Operations leaders through immersive experiences and comprehensive training. This 40-week program offers a defined progression plan for newly hired college graduates, many of whom started as chain interns.

Since its inception, we have:

- Welcomed 25 Future Leaders to our site-based program

- Created diverse career opportunities, securing permanent roles for the initial 9 participants; ranging from Supervisors to Finance Managers and Category Planners

- Expanded to 16 active participants across 9 Sysco locations nationwide

We are proud to say that our management trainees are well-prepared to lead and innovate in the ever-evolving world of supply chain management. We look forward to seeing how they will shape the future of Sysco and the industry at large!

