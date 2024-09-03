Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With Egypt Over Unacceptable Statements By Israeli Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its full solidarity with the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt and its rejection of the statements made by the Prime of the Israeli occupation, through which he tried to use Egypt's name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

In a statement, The of Foreign Affairs asserts that the Israeli occupation's approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region.

In this context, the Ministry stresses the need to strengthen regional and international efforts to oblige Israel to immediately end its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.