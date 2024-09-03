Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With Egypt Over Unacceptable Statements By Israeli Prime Minister
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its full solidarity with the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt and its rejection of the statements made by the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, through which he tried to use Egypt's name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.
In a statement, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserts that the Israeli occupation's approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region.
In this context, the Ministry stresses the need to strengthen regional and international efforts to oblige Israel to immediately end its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.
MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108631909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.