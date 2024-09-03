Advantech's Industrial Ssds With KLC Group's Cipherdriveone Software, Now Common Criteria Certified & NSA Csfc Listed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne

The New Partnership Will Drive Security To Top Secret Levels On The Digital Battlefield

- Shawn Jack, VP of Embedded Business at AdvantechMILPITAS, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advantech Corporation, a leading provider of industrial flash solutions, is honored to announce a groundbreaking development in partnership with KLC Group. The Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 drives with KLC CipherDriveOne software, now Common Criteria certified , and NSA CSfC listed , mark a significant leap forward in the realm of ultra-secure data storage solutions.In an era where data security is paramount, Advantech and KLC Group have collaborated to deliver a unique FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria-certified SSD that exceeds industry standards. The Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne are set to redefine secure data storage, offering a level of protection and performance that is unparalleled in today's market.Advantech has a long-standing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. The Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne exemplify this commitment, providing an ultra-secure storage solution beyond expectations.“Our partnership with KLC Group represents a strategic move towards reinforcing our commitment to data security and innovation," said Shawn Jack, VP of Embedded Business at Advantech. "The Common Criteria certification and NSA CSfC listing underscore the superior quality and security features embedded in the Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne."Key Features of Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne:. Key Certifications & Listings – NIAP accredited laboratory tested, FIPS 140-2 certified crypto module, and Common Criteria certification. NSA CSfC listed.. Storage Using Strong Encryption – Using NIST quantum resistant AES 256-bit encryption and SHA2 hashing algorithms in combination with secure erase features ensures data privacy.. Multi-factor Authentication – With four different user roles combined with standard username/password, smart card (2FA), and MFA, the Advantech KLC SQFs provide the highest level of authentication.. Customizable Pre-boot Authentication – Disclaimer, management console, security settings, and logs provide a unified and highly scalable data-at-rest solution.Advantech and KLC Group's collaboration has yielded a product that meets and exceeds industry expectations. This partnership is not just about technology; it's about shaping the future of secure data storage solutions."Our joint efforts have resulted in the creation of a product that combines Advantech's technological prowess with KLC Group's expertise in secure data solutions," remarked Kurt Lennartsson, CEO at KLC Group. "The Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne embody the convergence of innovation and security, addressing the critical needs of businesses and government to defend on the digital battlefront."The Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne are poised to make a transformative impact on businesses across industries. As businesses grapple with increasing cybersecurity threats, these certified SSDs offer a reliable and efficient solution.. Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 Products:. Common Criteria Certification: ).pdf. NIAP Product Compliance:. NSA CSfC Listing: #hw-fde# # #**Discover the Future of Secure Data Storage**The Advantech SQF 2040 and SQF 2020 with CipherDriveOne set a new standard for excellence in data storage. Businesses can now experience unparalleled security and performance. To learn more, visit .About KLC GroupKLC Group is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding organizations from evolving cyber threats. With a focus on innovation and excellence, KLC Group has consistently delivered cutting-edge NSA CSfC-listed Data-at-Rest solutions to meet the highest level of security for the digital battlefield.Website:For inquiries and further information, please contact:Media Contact:John C. MyungKLC Group...408-614-1414About Advantech CorporationAdvantech is a global leader in providing innovative technology solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge products and services, Advantech has earned a reputation for excellence in the technology industry. The company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction sets it apart as a trusted partner for businesses navigating the challenges of the digital era.Website:For inquiries and further information, please contact:

Craig Austin

Advantech

+1 408-519-1751

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.