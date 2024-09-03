Introducing The 'Defender Series' By Mission Solar: The Ultimate Solution For Extreme Weather Conditions - Premiering At RE+ 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Solar is ready to set a new standard for toughness and reliability as they introduce their forward-thinking

Defender Series by Mission Solar concept module at RE+ in Anaheim California on September 9.

The Defender Series by Mission Solar represents a significant advancement in American solar module design, featuring ultra-durable components tailored to withstand extreme environmental challenges. The module is built with 4mm, high-quality glass, making it highly resistant to hail damage, and features an American-made steel frame that offers superior strength and longevity.

"We understand that weather patterns are becoming more extreme, and Mission Solar is committed to developing products that meet these evolving challenges," said Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy. "The Defender Series is our forward-looking response to these changes, combining cutting-edge materials with our longstanding focus on quality. Built for the long haul, this concept module showcases where Mission Solar plans to head in the coming years."

Mission Solar has partnered with Origami Solar to incorporate their innovative steel frames into the Defender Series. Origami Solar's steel frames are domestically manufactured, adding 5.3% to 7.0% to the IRA domestic content bonus, and validated by third-party test labs to deliver superior strength compared to traditional aluminum frames. The frames come with a long-lasting zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating that is proven to endure for 25+ years, and recycled steel frames contribute a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to foreign aluminum frames.

"Origami Solar is proud to partner with Mission Solar to create PV modules that can withstand increasingly severe weather," said Tim Polega, Chief Commercial Officer at Origami Solar. "Our stronger steel frames are produced in the US, eliminating all foreign supply risk while creating US jobs. We are excited to work with Mission Solar to make steel frames the default choice for developers interested in improving domestic content, increasing module reliability, reducing embodied carbon or hopefully all three."

The Defender Series concept module, which will be utility-scale size at RE+, is intended to demonstrate Mission Solar's vision for the future. While this concept is not yet commercialized, plans are in place to extend development to an all-black residential version, expanding the benefits of this advanced technology to the rooftop market.

In addition to unveiling the Defender Series, Mission Solar Energy will also showcase other high-performance modules that are available for immediate order, including:



410W MSE PERC 108HC

580-590W MSI TOPCon Bifacial 144HC, Dual Glass

545-555W MSI PERC Bifacial 144HC, Transparent Backsheet 430W MSE 108HC TOPCon Module (available 2025)

Since its founding in 2014, Mission Solar Energy has been dedicated to manufacturing high-quality solar modules in the United States. As a veteran solar manufacturer, the company is committed to ethical and transparent business practices, ensuring that all products are free from AD/CVD tariffs.

Visit Mission Solar Energy at Booth D28077 at RE+ 2024 to learn more about the Defender Series by Mission Solar and explore our full range of solar solutions.

About Mission Solar Energy

Mission Solar Energy is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality solar photovoltaic modules. Located in San Antonio, Texas, Mission Solar is dedicated to producing modules that are "Built for the Long Haul," with a focus on durability, performance, and innovation. Our products are designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA, supporting American jobs and the U.S. economy.

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar

is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk,

decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami's experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies.

