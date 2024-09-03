Forwardly Named A Top Innovator At The 2024 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This award win reflects the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge tools for small businesses with innovative real-time payments.

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forwardly is reaching new heights and making waves in the world of small business success. This year, Forwardly has won the CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award. This prestigious honor recognizes Forwardly as one of the top new products in the accounting sector.The CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award celebrates technologies that truly improve the efficiency and profitability of accounting firms and their small business clients. Forwardly's platform stood out for its impressive ability to streamline workflows, improve accessibility, and boost collaboration within the industry.“I'm genuinely excited about this award and the incredible progress Forwardly has made this year,” said Richard Roppa-Roberts, Founder of Roundtable Labs .“They've been adding features that users have been asking for and innovating the whole time. Watching them grow and seeing a real difference in how people are getting paid has been fantastic. Their dedication to listening to their users and evolving their app is truly impressive. I'm thrilled to be a part of their journey and can't wait to see what's next!”Forwardly's solution is expertly designed to streamline cash flow, offering features like instant payments , same-day ACH, invoice creation, automated payments, and one-click bill payments with approval workflows. The platform eliminates late payments, and the need for pre-funding accounts or sharing sensitive information, tackling key challenges in financial management. It provides businesses with an efficient, secure, and cost-effective way to manage their business payments .Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly expressed his excitement, saying,“We're incredibly proud to receive this award. It's a fantastic recognition of our team's dedication and the positive impact our platform is making. This award really shows how Forwardly is making business payments simpler and more effective.”Winning the 2024 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award highlights Forwardly's position as a leader in accounting technology. The company looks forward to continuing its innovation journey and supporting businesses in improving their financial operations.Forwardly is excited to showcase its award-winning payments solution and invoice creation feature at the upcoming Intuit Connect in October. Accountants and bookkeepers are invited to join the event with a free and convenient ride to the convention on a Forwardly airport shuttle. Book your seat at Forwardly to enjoy a seamless journey to the show.###About ForwardlyForwardly is an award-winning cutting-edge business payment solution that revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time FedNow-powered payment platform in the USA empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With a focus on simplicity, efficiency, and affordability, Forwardly offers a range of payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of small businesses. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.

