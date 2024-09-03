Brigantine, NJ Launches New Govpilot Partnership And Will Soon Implement Government Management Software Into The City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brigantine, NJ Launches New GovPilot Partnership And Will Soon Implement Management Software Into The City

Brigantine, NJ just began a new partnership with the government management software provider to streamline operations and services in the municipality.

BRIGANTINE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Brigantine, NJ has recently implemented government management software solutions into their municipal offices in new partnership with GovPilot -the Operating System for Local Governments, in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Atlantic County, launched a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.This partnership will provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot's customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solution deployments efficiently and successfully for Brigantine City.All future software solutions deployed by Brigantine will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page .About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for seven consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

