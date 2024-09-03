Medical Robotics Surgery Market To Grow At CAGR Of 10.82% Through 2033 - Rising Surgical Procedures & Increasing Regulatory Approvals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S.'s expanding next-generation healthcare facilities and the expanding use of automated surgical equipment are propelling medical robotics surgery growth during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical robotics surgery market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the need for precision in complex surgeries. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current market landscape, future projections, and key trends shaping the industry.

Market Size and Growth Trends

The global medical robotics surgery market, valued at USD 10.36 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% from 2024 to 2033, reaching an estimated USD 28.94 billion by 2033.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 10.82% Market Size in 2033 USD 28.94 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 234 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Medical Robotics Surgery Growth Drivers Rising surgical procedures

Market Dynamics of the Medical Robotics Surgery Market



Drivers: Growing Prevalence of Bone Degenerative Diseases



The market is expected to expand significantly due to the increasing incidence of bone degenerative diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis. These conditions lead to a higher number of hip and knee replacement procedures. For instance, according to a report by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, over 450,000 hip replacement procedures are performed annually in the United States. Additionally, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) indicates that from 2005-2006 to 2017-2018, the overall knee replacement rate for osteoarthritis increased by nearly 38%.



Restraints: High Cost



The high initial costs associated with purchasing and integrating robotic systems, including infrastructure and training, pose a financial challenge for many healthcare facilities, potentially limiting market growth. Complex regulatory requirements, patient safety concerns, and the need for extensive clinical validation of robotic treatments also slow down adoption. Moreover, the complexity of surgical robotics necessitates specialized training for surgeons, which could lead to a shortage of qualified professionals, further constraining market expansion.



Opportunities: Technological Advancements



Technological advancements in automated medical instruments are driving market growth. These include the integration of high-definition 3D imaging, advanced computing technology, sensors, remote navigation systems, robotic-controlled catheters, and other accessories used in medical surgeries. These innovations are increasing the adoption of automated surgical instruments, enhancing precision, and reducing recovery times.



Challenges: Increasing Regulatory Approvals



The growing number of regulatory approvals for surgical robots is a significant factor supporting market expansion. For example, the Ion robotic surgical system by Intuitive Surgical Inc. received 510(k) FDA clearance in 2019. The increasing number of robotic systems used for surgical interventions, the growing acceptance of assisted surgeries such as hysterectomies, and continuous R&D and investment by manufacturers in automated robotic systems are all contributing to market growth.



This remarkable growth is fueled by:



. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions

. Increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries in hospitals worldwide

. Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure



Key Players and Competitive Landscape



The market is dominated by established players, with emerging companies introducing innovative technologies:



. Intuitive Surgical

. Stryker Corporation

. Medtronic

. Johnson & Johnson

. Zimmer Biomet

. Renishaw plc

. CMR Surgical Ltd.

. Accuray Incorporated

. Midea Group Co., Ltd.

. Smith & Nephew plc



Technological Advancements



Recent breakthroughs are revolutionizing surgical procedures:



. AI-powered surgical planning: Enhancing pre-operative strategy

. Haptic feedback systems: Improving surgeon's tactile sensation

. Miniaturization: Enabling less invasive procedures

. Cloud-based surgical data analytics: Optimizing performance and outcomes



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



Regulatory Environment



The regulatory landscape is evolving to keep pace with technological advancements:

. FDA: Streamlining approval processes for robotic surgical devices

. EU MDR: Implementing stricter safety and performance requirements

. NMPA (China): Accelerating approvals for domestically produced surgical robots



Regional Market Analysis



North America



. Largest market share due to early adoption and advanced healthcare infrastructure

. Key growth drivers: increasing healthcare expenditure and rising geriatric population



Europe



. Second-largest market with growing adoption in countries like Germany and the UK

. Focus on minimally invasive procedures driving market growth



Asia-Pacific



. Fastest-growing region with significant potential in China, Japan, and India

. Increasing investments in healthcare technology and rising disposable incomes



Rest of the World



. Emerging markets in Middle East and Latin America showing promising growth

. Challenges include limited healthcare budgets and lack of skilled professionals



Future Outlook and Opportunities



The medical robotics surgery market is poised for continued growth and innovation:



1. Expansion into new surgical specialties: Oncology, neurosurgery, and pediatrics

2. Integration of 5G technology: Enabling remote surgeries and real-time collaboration

3. Personalized surgical approaches: Tailoring procedures to individual patient needs



Ask for Customization:



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: