Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.49 billion in 2023 to $9.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cardiovascular disease prevalence, aging population, chronic disease management, clinical guidelines and research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive procedures, telehealth integration, global access to healthcare, drug-coated devices. Major trends in the forecast period include artificial intelligence (AI) in vascular medicine, robot-assisted interventions, point-of-care testing, bioresorbable vascular scaffolds.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market

The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is driven by the rising number of people with peripheral artery diseases. Peripheral artery diseases are caused when arteries in the human body are blocked by plaque consisting of fats, cholesterol, and other substances restricting their blood flow to important organs. Lower extremity peripheral artery disease (PAD) affects >230 million adults worldwide and is associated with increased risk of various adverse clinical outcomes (other cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and stroke and leg outcomes such as amputation. The disease is different in younger populations; but, the incidence rises sharply, with over 20% of people over 80 years old having PAD.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Group, Angiomed GmbH & Co. Medizintechnik KG.

Major companies operating in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market are focusing on innovative product developments such as bio-absorbable stents for increased treatment success rates and commercializing bio-absorbable stents. Bio-absorbable stents are made of naturally soluble materials that disappear after insertion and eliminate the risk of late stent thrombosis. They help protect the body from inflammation or reduced blood flow due to late-stent thrombosis (a condition where the stent used for treatment stays inside the body for a prolonged period).

Segments:

1) By Type: Peripheral vascular stents, Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, Catheters, PTA guide wires, Atherectomy devices, Chronic total acclusion devices, Aortic stents, Synthetic surgical grafts, Embolic protection devices, Inferior vena cava filters

2) By Application: Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Damaged, Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Blockage

3) By End User: Hospital applications, Clinic applications,

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Peripheral vascular devices and equipment are used to treat peripheral vascular diseases which are slow and progressive blood circulation disorders caused by blockages, narrowing, or spasms in blood vessels outside the heart and brain including arteries and veins.

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peripheral vascular devices and equipment market size, peripheral vascular devices and equipment market drivers and trends, peripheral vascular devices and equipment market major players, peripheral vascular devices and equipment competitors' revenues, peripheral vascular devices and equipment market positioning, and peripheral vascular devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2024



Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2024



Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.