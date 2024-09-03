Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $24.47 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nephrology and urology devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.3 billion in 2023 to $19.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, high prevalence of urological disorders, chronic kidney disease (ckd) management, healthcare reimbursement.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The nephrology and urology devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to telemedicine and remote consultations, personalized medicine, value-based care, emerging markets growth, artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

Growth Driver Of The Nephrology And Urology Devices Market

The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the nephrology and urology devices market during the historic period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based non-profit organization, the number of people aged 60 years and older was 1 billion in 2020, and the number will rise to 1.4 billion by 2030 and reach 2.1 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove healthcare expenditure. These factors increased the demand for these products and drove the market during the historic period.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the nephrology and urology devices market include Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Cook Group Incorporated, B. Braun Group, C. R. Bard Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Private Limited, Convatec Group PLC, Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated.

Major companies operating in the nephrology and urology devices market are forming partnerships to develop new relationships between two or more organizations. Strategic partnerships refer to collaborative agreements between organizations or companies aimed at achieving mutually beneficial goals, often involving the sharing of resources, expertise, and technology to drive innovation, growth, or market expansion.

Segments:

1) By Type: Dialysis Devices And Equipment, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment, Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment, Endoscopy Devices And Equipment

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market. The regions covered in the nephrology and urology devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Definition

Nephrology and urology devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney and genitourinary diseases.

The main types of nephrology and urology devices are dialysis devices and equipment, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment, urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment, and endoscopy devices and equipment. Dialysis devices and equipment is a machine used in dialysis that filter a patient's blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing. The dialysis machine itself is an artificial kidney. The type of expenditure is public and private. The products used are instruments/equipment and disposables. The various end-users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nephrology and urology devices market size, nephrology and urology devices market drivers and trends, nephrology and urology devices market major players, nephrology and urology devices competitors' revenues, nephrology and urology devices market positioning, and nephrology and urology devices market growth across geographies. The nephrology and urology devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

