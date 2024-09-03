Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer Named To Virginia Business Magazine’S ‘500 Power List’ Of Most Influential Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra , a and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for healthcare agencies and the priority populations they serve, announced today that Virginia Business Magazine has named CEO Todd Stottlemyer to its 2024 Virginia 500 Power List, which recognizes the commonwealth's most powerful and influential leaders in business, government, and education. This is the third year in a row he has been named to the Virginia 500 Power List.



"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Virginia Business Magazine and to be included among such an esteemed group of Virginia leaders," said Stottlemyer. "As a global company with headquarters in Northern Virginia, Acentra Health and its more than 3,200 employees share a passion for innovating technology-based health solutions and services that are improving the lives of people in every state across the nation. Virginia is continually recognized as one of the best places to do business, and we are fortunate to call it home."

Acentra Health develops and deploys health technology solutions and services that help government health agencies improve outcomes for the priority populations they serve. Its work drives efficiency and cost savings across 45 states and 25 federal agencies. Since 2007, the company has served as a vital partner to Virginia's Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) providing utilization management services for 2 million Virginians who access their healthcare through the commonwealth's Cardinal Care Medicaid program. In 2023, DMAS extended its partnership with Acentra Health, awarding a new five-year contract that expanded the company's scope of work to include service authorizations for behavioral health services.

A Northern Virginia resident, Stottlemyer has led multiple Virginia-based businesses in the technology and healthcare sectors, contributing to the economic development of the region. Since joining Acentra Health as CEO in 2018, he has overseen multiple acquisitions that have expanded the company's capabilities and more than doubled its global workforce, which includes more than 300 employees in the Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., metro area. He currently serves as vice chair of the Virginia Growth and Opportunity (GO) Board and on the executive committee of the Northern Virginia Technology Council, and serves on multiple other boards, including the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts. A passionate advocate for hunger relief and education, Stottlemyer was recognized in 2023 by No Kid Hungry as a Champion for galvanizing Northern Virginia technology leaders in raising over $1 million to fight childhood hunger during the pandemic while kids were learning from home.

According to Virginia Business, 500 Power List honorees are selected, not nominated, by the magazine's editorial staff following an extensive review of Virginia executives across 20 industries throughout the commonwealth. The full list is available at Virginia Business Magazine .

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com .

