SFA Honors Cristina Antonescu With 2024 Nobility In Science Award At Stand Up To Sarcoma Gala

Christina Antonescu, MD, PhD - MSK Pathologist

Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is honoring Cristina Antonescu with the 2024 Nobility in Science Award honoring her contributions to sarcoma research.

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is honoring Cristina Antonescu, MD, PhD, with the 2024 Nobility in Science Award in recognition of her groundbreaking contributions to sarcoma research. Antonescu will receive the award at SFA's annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala in New York City on October 1.

The Nobility in Science Award is given annually to a deserving visionary who has been a leading sarcoma researcher and has taken on an integral role in advancing treatments for sarcoma patients. Awardees receiving this honor have contributed in a significant way to the advancement of science, knowledge of sarcoma and worked tirelessly to find new and innovative approaches for treating this rare cancer.

“Dr. Antonescu's leadership in the sarcoma community and commitment to improving patient outcomes is extraordinary and well deserving of praise,” said Brandi Felser, CEO of Sarcoma Foundation of America.“This award recognizes both Dr. Antonescu's contributions to sarcoma research and her leadership in the sarcoma community.”

Antonescu's journey in academic research has been dedicated to the detection and molecular characterization of diagnostic and prognostic markers in soft tissue sarcomas. Over the past two decades, her lab has cloned numerous novel gene fusions, significantly impacting the classification of soft tissue tumors. Her laboratory has also been an invaluable resource for mentoring young investigators and pathology fellows, fostering the next generation of experts in sarcoma pathology and molecular biology.

Currently serving as the Director of the Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology, Antonescu oversees the pathologic evaluation of sarcoma patients at Memorial Sloan-Kettering. She also runs a busy personal consultation practice and enjoys teaching the talented fellows at the institution. In addition, she co-leads a GIST research project, co-directs the Administrative Core, and directs the Biospecimen Repository Core for the NIH Soft Tissue Sarcoma SPORE. Dr. Antonescu is also the co-director of the recently instituted MSK Sarcoma Center, which integrates a multidisciplinary group of basic and clinical researchers.

Stand Up to Sarcoma, now in its 22nd year, is a night of celebration and community as we gather attendees from coast to coast, and internationally, to join in solidarity to support sarcoma patients and survivors. In addition to the awards program, the evening includes entertainment and a silent auction. This year, the event will be held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, October 1.

In addition to the Nobility in Science Award, the event highlights outstanding sarcoma advocates with the Courage Award and the Amira Yunis Courage Award, celebrates a patient navigator for their outstanding contributions to patient care with the Compassionate Care Award, and recognizes an organization or person providing hope to patients with the Vision of Hope Award. These international awards are the highest honor SFA bestows.

Read more about the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala and the award recipients here.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (15-20% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,200 people die from the disease. Read more about sarcoma here.

