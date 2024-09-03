Bevel , the Atlanta-based, Black-founded and led brand offers solution oriented head-to-toe grooming products and tools - including the best trimmers and razors for your beard and hair - accessible to men of color and men with highly textured hair. Bevel's

partnership with the Clark Atlanta University Panhellenic Council '99 Alumni is a continuation of the brand's track record of ensuring that the emotional, mental, and grooming needs of Black men are prioritized through the brand's on-going, on-the-ground community initiatives.



"We are thrilled to partner with Bevel as our official Grooming Sponsor," said Nasceas Timms, founder of Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company. "Their brand embodies the values of sophistication, self-care, and cultural pride, making them the perfect sponsor for this significant milestone in our alumni's history."

The CAU Panhellenic Council '99 Alumni's 25th Year Anniversary Celebration will feature a variety of events, including an opening Gala and Impact Awards, a joint community service project, Homecoming Game Tailgate Experience, and finale party. Bevel's partnership will play a central role throughout the weekend, offering attendees exclusive grooming experiences and showcasing their premium products during the community service project and the Homecoming Game Tailgate Experience.

The partnership with Bevel highlights the commitment of Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company to collaborate with brands that resonate with the black community and elevate the cultural significance of their events.

About Bevel

Bevel, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, designs men's grooming, health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric grooming, health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Launched in 2013, Bevel provides grooming products for Black men, including a full skin care regimen, a shave system, and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. To learn more about Bevel on .

About Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company LLC

Panhell Alumni Milestone Events Company is an event planning firm based in Atlanta, GA, specializing in milestone events for black Greek letter organizations. Although the company's expertise lies in black Greek life events, it also offers consultation and planning services for a wide range of other events.

