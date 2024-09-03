EMERGE STARTUP CHALLENGE: A Springboard For Emerging Markets Founders

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) The EMERGE International Tech is now accepting applications for the annual EMERGE STARTUP CHALLENGE #challenge?source=pr, designed to help emerging markets’ startup founders gain visibility with global investors and fundraise. Over the past six years, EMERGE startups have raised over €30 million, with notable participants such as Vochi (now part of Pinterest) and AI Factory (now part of Snapchat). The winners will be announced and awarded by Founder Institute GCC, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator on the EMERGE Founders’ Stage during the conference, which will take place in Yerevan on September 25-26.



Throughout the competition, each participant will get the opportunity to engage in online group mentoring sessions and receive personalised feedback through one-on-one pitch reviews from industry experts. After the Semi-Finals, which will take place online, up to 70 founders will advance to the Finals to showcase their product to a jury of investors and venture capitalists from the conference stage. EMERGE 2024 investors board includes Techstars, Sukna Ventures, HEARTFELT, Tensor Ventures, True Global Ventures, ICLUB etc.



To apply for the CHALLENGE, participants must meet the following criteria:

Pre-seed Startups must be up to 2 years with less than $150K in funding and seeking up to $500K

Seed Startups must be up to 3 years, with a minimum of $150K raised, aiming to raise up to $3M

Series A Startups must have raised at least $1M previously and demonstrate consistent revenue growth.



Besides the enhanced visibility with the global investor community and a prize pool, which will soon be announced, there’s a special nomination backed by the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator Founder Institute GCC. The American business incubator is offering Pre-Seed Program Fellowships to one male and one female finalist from the EMERGE STARTUP CHALLENGE: a spot in the top-tier October 2024 Accelerator program.



The Founder Institute has launched over 7,000 startups and raised a staggering $1.8 billion in funding. Among the Institute’s portfolio companies are Peerby, Udemy, Fairly AI, and others. The winners of the CHALLENGE will receive global mentorship, key investor connections, and everything they need to secure success in funding.



STARTUP CHALLENGE is also a networking spot to connect with potential clients, partners, media, and investors at the Startup Alley during the EMERGE Conference. Applications are available till September 8th on the official website.



EMERGE Conference is supported by notable friends and partners, such as Social Discovery Group, Plug and Play, EBAN, ICLUB, FLAT6LABS, Impact Hub, KARAS wines, Nikofirm, AROUND PR Studio, Startups Magazine, etc.









