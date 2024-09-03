This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Remember This Important Point

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MidLantic Urology logo midlanticurology

This prostate cancer awareness month, we want to stress a critical point. It's 0.75. If your PSA increases by 0.75 in one year, it could be prostate cancer, and it's essential to see a urologist. Your PSA number is important, and so is the rate at which it changes. There are men with a PSA of 20 who don't have prostate cancer and men with a PSA of 2 who do because their PSA level increased quickly within a year. (PRNewsfoto/MidLantic Urology)

New Public Awareness Effort from MidLantic Urology in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

During September's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, MidLantic Urology wants to stress an important point-0.75.

If your prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level increases by more than 0.75 in one year , it could be prostate cancer.

"Your PSA number is important, and so is the rate at which it changes," said Dr. Gregory McMahon, MidLantic Urology's Advanced Prostate Cancer Champion, who specializes in managing and treating the disease. "There are men with a PSA of 20 who don't have prostate cancer and men with a PSA of 2 who do."

High levels of PSA do not always mean cancer. And normal levels of PSA do not guarantee cancer is not present.

"What's crucial for men is having a baseline. Know your normal PSA level and have it tested annually so you are alerted to any unusual changes. Finding and treating prostate cancer early, when treatment might be more effective, saves lives," said Dr. McMahon.

Both noncancerous and cancerous prostate cells make PSA, but cancerous cells tend to produce more: the PSA blood test measures and screens for this. A PSA test, along with a digital rectal exam, remains the best way to detect prostate cancer.

If it's been over a year since your last PSA test or you've never had your PSA level tested, now is the time to get it done.

On Sunday, September 29, MidLantic Urology and ZERO® Prostate Cancer will also host the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk at Wilson Farm Park in Wayne, Pennsylvania. If you are interested in running, walking, or donating, visit zerocancer.

About MidLantic Urology

MidLantic Urology is one of the country's largest and most innovative providers, combining top urology specialists with clinical research and state-of-the-art technology. The group has more than 60 physicians working in 46 locations throughout Philadelphia and surrounding counties. It pioneers research and establishes nationally recognized centers of excellence focused on subspecialties, including prostate cancer, kidney stones, and female pelvic medicine. To learn more about MidLantic Urology, visit midlanticurology .

Media Contact

Kristine Glenn

513-317-3890

[email protected]



SOURCE MidLantic Urology