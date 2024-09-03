Qatar Welcomes UK's Decision To Suspend Licenses To Export Weapons To Israeli Occupation, Some Of Which Are Used In The War On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomes the UK's announcement to suspend licenses to export weapons to the Israeli occupation, among them are the weapons used in the current war on the Gaza Strip.

This is considered an important step towards protecting Palestinian civilians, especially children and women.

The emphasizes the alignment of the UK's decision with the Security Council, and the United Nations General Assembly, and the International Court of Justice, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without obstacles.

The Ministry also points that the declaration of the decision would aid the ongoing efforts to end the war in the strip.

The Ministry also reiterated Qatar's firm position on supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people that relies on the legitimate international law and the two state solution, which includes the establishing of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967, with its capital, Eastern Jerusalem.