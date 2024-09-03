Ukraine's National Postal Service Denies Information About Closedown In Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's postal operator Ukrposhta has not terminated its work nor is it going to do so in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Ukrposhta's Director General, Ihor Smilianskyi, said this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Some telegram channels and mass reported that Ukrposhta has closed down in Pokrovsk. I officially declare that Ukrposhta has not terminated its work nor is it going to do so as long as there is a need for it," Smilyanskyi wrote.

According to him, four branches of Ukrposhta are currently operating in Pokrovsk, two more – in Pokrovsk community, the rest of the villages are 100% covered (where the Armed Forces of Ukraine allow) by mobile branches.

In order to work in the safest possible conditions, alternative ways of delivery have been developed and have already been put into practice.

As reported earlier, Russian troops shelled 2,272 times Donetsk region on September 2 destroying 55 civil facilities.