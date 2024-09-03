Two Children Injured In Czech School Knife Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Prague, Sep 3 (IANS) A girl attacked her classmates with a knife at an elementary school in the Czech town of Domazlice, injuring two, said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, our forces and resources are at the Komenskeho 17 elementary school in Domazlice, because according to initial information, one of the pupils there attacked her classmates with a knife, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two children were and their parents have already been informed. We apprehended the suspected girl within minutes," the police said on social X in the morning.

The two injured children were not in life-threatening condition and were taken care of by paramedics, the police said, adding that one child who was in shock was also handed over to medics.

"Currently there is no danger to anyone and a large number of police and criminal investigators are working on the scene," the police added.

On October 14, 2014, a teenager died and two others were injured after a woman stabbed students at a Czech high school with a knife.

Police arrested the 26-year-old woman, who injured a police officer and two other female students at the school in Zdar nad Sazavou.