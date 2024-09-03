Macro Biologics, Inc. To Present 'Amicidins - Guarding The Gateways To Sepsis' At World AMR Congress 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Bevilacqua, MD, PhDCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Macro Biologics , Inc., is proud to attend, sponsor, and present at the World Antimicrobial Resistance 2024 in Philadelphia, PA on September 5th and 6th. Macro's CEO & CSO, Michael P. Bevilacqua, MD, PhD, is scheduled to present on the potential use of Macro's investigational products to help protect key gateways, or entry points, against early microbial invasion that can progress to serious local infection and sepsis.“Life-threatening infections, including those driven by antimicrobial resistance, continue to plague the world. The WHO estimates that as many as 1 in 5 deaths worldwide are sepsis related,” said Dr. Bevilacqua.“This gathering of dedicated, like-minded people in Philadelphia offers an important opportunity to exchange scientific, medical, and operational strategies to address this enormous challenge. At Macro, we have spent substantial time and resources building a new class of large molecule biologics, called Amicidins , which we think can help.”Amicidins are Macro's first class of proprietary macro biologics, purpose-built for local application to vulnerable tissues to help prevent and treat life-threatening infections. Inspired by nature, they combine beneficial physical properties (like barrier to block or surfactant to cleanse) and broad microbicidal activity. Amicidins are active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria (including antibiotic-resistant strains), as well as Candida spp. They are composed of amino acids and designed to be safe for people and the environment.Using Amicidins, Macro is developing several investigational products designed to protect and cleanse vulnerable tissues, which can serve as gateways to serious infection. Macro's first focus is protecting the wounds of surgery and trauma. Going forward, Macro intends to use Amicidins for innovative products across multiple healthcare sectors, and beyond.About Macro Biologics:At Macro Biologics, Inc., we design, patent, and produce large molecule biologics that combine physical and functional properties. Our business is to help industry-leading corporations create new products and improve existing ones – for safer healthcare, clean food & water, and better packaging. Our core principle is progress guided by nature. Macro is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.Additional information can be found at .

