SmartCIC Group Appoints Paula Valverde Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at its Applied Wireless Intelligence Business xvolv

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Valverde brings extensive experience in AI, IoT, and product development from her time at Telefonica, O2 and Vodafone to the newly launched xvolv brand



Cannes, France, 03 September 2024 – SmartCIC Group, the work smarter company, has appointed Paula Valverde Chief & Innovation Officer (CTIO) at its applied wireless intelligence business xvolv. Valverde leads the development, productisation and delivery of xvolv’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions. She has more than two decades of experience in generating business value through innovation with roles at Telefonica, O2, and Vodafone. Valverde is an expert in data science, Big Data and Analytics, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), as well as fixed and wireless connectivity.



xvolv has just been launched as the go-to-market brand for SmartCIC Technologies. It delivers applied intelligence that empowers connectivity providers, enterprises and any organisation to answer the biggest questions in next-generation networking. xvolv combines artificial intelligence, consultancy, and innovation to enable customers to solve challenges, monetise assets, and accelerate growth.



“xvolv provides an exciting opportunity to use innovation to solve some of the biggest challenges in the telecoms industry. It bridges the gap between my experience at both large telcos and start-ups and offers an open and collaborative environment for agile product development. All the pieces are in place to disrupt the market and empower customers with new intelligence,” said Paula Valverde CTIO at xvolv. “Every once in a while, a revolutionary solution comes along that changes everything. This is what we’re building at xvolv.”



Valverde has a track record of developing ideas into applied innovation and products across telecom, retail, EdTech, telematics and connected cars, mobility, smart cities, smart buildings, agritech and health. She has also succeeded in telco intrapreneurship with the development of innovation centres and innovation labs within global organisations.

“Paula has a proven ability to lead teams in an open, innovative culture, incubate new ideas and develop unique digital solutions. Her background in Big Data, data science and AI ensures we are positioned to innovate with purpose and deliver results with robust methodologies,” said Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC Group. “The response we are getting from the market has been tremendous and with Paula’s support we can help even more organisations benefit from applied wireless intelligence.”

xvolv enables MNOs and enterprises to combine precision-performance testing and internal data with applied artificial intelligence to predict performance and use millions of data-points to inform their networking and business strategies. Its AI modelling is able to predict network performance with more than 95% accuracy for upload and download speeds.



MENAFN03092024006037013163ID1108630769