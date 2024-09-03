Daily crude oil output at China’s Bohai Oilfield surpasses 100,000 tonnes

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin branch reported that the daily oil production at Bohai Oilfield has reached a historic high, surpassing 100,000 tonnes. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the oilfield, which has been a cornerstone of China’s offshore oil industry since its establishment in 1965. The record output reflects decades of development and operational advancements in the field.



Bohai Oilfield, founded nearly 60 years ago, has expanded to encompass over 50 oil and fields and more than 200 production facilities. In 2023, the oilfield's output rose by nearly 2.3 million tonnes compared to the previous year. This increase represents around 50 percent of the total growth in China’s crude oil production, highlighting the oilfield's critical role in meeting the country's energy demands.



Located in the Bohai Bay Basin, Bohai Oilfield is known for its rich oil and gas resources. However, the field's geological complexity and the scattered distribution of its reservoirs have made exploration and development particularly challenging. Despite these hurdles, the recent production record demonstrates the effective strategies and technological innovations employed to manage these difficulties.



The new daily output record not only underscores the operational success of Bohai Oilfield but also contributes significantly to China’s overall crude oil supply. As the field continues to operate at this high level, it plays an essential role in supporting the nation’s energy security and economic growth.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108630754