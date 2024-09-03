Indian authorities deploy hundreds of police officers to track pack of wolves killing 9 people

(MENAFN) In Uttar Pradesh, India, authorities have deployed hundreds of officers to track down a pack of wolves linked to the deaths of nine people, including eight children. The search is concentrated in Bahraich district, where the residents are on high alert, holding all-night vigils, using guard dogs, and setting off firecrackers to deter the predators. The attacks, which have occurred over the past two months, have culminated in a recent incident early Sunday morning, where a wolf killed a six-year-old boy while he was sleeping on the veranda of his home, a common practice during the sweltering monsoon rains.



According to the Times of India, the boy's mother, Gudiya, described the horrifying moment she found her son being attacked and managed to rescue him with great effort. Wolves are typically known to attack humans or livestock only as a last resort, preferring safer prey such as small antelopes. However, experts suggest that extreme flooding from recent torrential rains has submerged the wolves' natural habitats, forcing them into more densely populated areas in search of food.



State forestry official Ajeet Kumar Singh, involved in the wolf search, explained that the floods have disrupted the wolves' usual hunting grounds, leading to a scarcity of their natural prey and pushing them to take unprecedented risks. The grassland plains of Bahraich, located about 50 kilometers south of the Nepalese border, have become a battleground between the wolves and the residents trying to protect themselves from these rare and dangerous attacks.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108630728