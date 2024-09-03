Putin Meets With Mongolian President Amid Calls For Russian Dictator's Arrest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, Kremlin leader Vladimir met with his Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar, his first visit to a member state of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader last year.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by AF .

Putin met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Genghis Khan Square in Ulaanbaatar, also known as Sukhbaatar Square.

The day before, a small protest gathered in the Mongolian capital, where demonstrators held placards demanding“Get out of here, war criminal Putin.”

Tightened security measures prevented the participants of another protest scheduled for today from approaching the Russian leader.

Instead, protesters gathered about a block away from the Monument to the Political Repressed, erected in honor of those who suffered under Soviet-backed communist rule in Mongolia.

Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of illegally deporting Ukrainian children after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops in 2022.

Ukraine reacted sharply to the visit, accusing Mongolia of sharing responsibility for Putin's war crimes after the country's authorities failed to detain him at the airport.

Mongolia is located between Russia and China, has close cultural ties with Moscow, and trade relations with Beijing. Mongolia was under Moscow's influence during the Soviet era and has tried to maintain friendly relations with both the Kremlin and Beijing since the collapse of the communist state in 1991.

Mongolia did not condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning it.

As reported, on the evening of Monday, September 2, Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit.

Putin arrived in– Russian media

This is Putin's first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute and which is supposed to arrest the Russian leader under a warrant issued in 2023 by the ICC in The Hague.

The Kremlin has not officially commented on the possibility of arresting Putin, who is accused by the ICC of war crimes for the“illegal deportation” of children and people from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the decision of the Mongolian authorities not to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is on a visit to Mongolia, despite an international arrest warrant.