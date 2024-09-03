Number Of Wounded After Night Attack On Zaporizhzhia Increases To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of night shelling by Russian has increased to four.

This was reported on by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform reports.

“Two women with acupuncture injuries who worked at a facility near the hotel turned to the medical facility on their own,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that two people were seriously after a night attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia . In particular, a 12-year-old girl with burns of up to 45% of her body is in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.

In addition, rescuers unblocked the body of a 38-year-old woman (mother of the injured girl) from the rubble, and later removed the body of her 8-year-old son without signs of life. The 43-year-old injured husband of the victim was hospitalized in moderate condition.

According to the State Emergency Service, a total of six people were injured in the shelling, one of whom was rescued and two died.

Nine vehicles and 35 personnel were involved in the search and rescue operations.