HPS Product Recovery Solutions Shortlisted For Business Growth And Strategy Award At Make UK Manufacturing Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HPS Product Recovery Solutions, Experts in Advanced Pigging Technology, Shortlisted for Business Growth and Strategy Award at Make UK Awards

- Peter Elgar

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions, specialists in Advanced Liquid Product Recovery (Pigging) have been shortlisted as a regional finalist for the Business Growth and Strategy category at the prestigious Make UK Manufacturing Awards for the Midlands & East region.

The Business Growth and Strategy Award recognises companies that demonstrate outstanding growth and a well-executed strategic vision that drives business expansion and market leadership.

HPS earns this recognition through its continuous focus on expanding its international client portfolio, which has seen a significant increase in export trading.

The company has also made substantial adjustments to other aspects of its business such as marketing strategy and business operations and development.

Peter Elgar, Executive Chairman of HPS commented:

“Being shortlisted for the Business Growth and Strategy Award is a great achievement for HPS. It's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to driving improvements and aligning our growth with our core values and long-term vision.”

In recent years, HPS has experienced remarkable growth, driven by strategic initiatives that include expanding into new international markets, enhancing product offerings, and investing in advanced technology.

The company strengthens its relationships with customers, who process liquids or wet products through pipelines, by providing tailored solutions that help them increase yields, reduce waste, and improve sustainability.

Additionally, HPS continuously improves its“pigging” technology, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

The winners of the Make UK Manufacturing Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 30th October 2024, where HPS will join other leading companies from across the Midlands & East region to celebrate the achievements of the UK's manufacturing sector.

“We are genuinely pleased to be nominated alongside so many outstanding companies,” adds Peter.“This nomination recognises our continued pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our business and dedication to solving our customers complex liquid processing challenges”

For more information about HPS Product Recovery Solutions and our commitment to growth and innovation, please visit .

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions specialises in liquid product recovery (pigging) technology.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, the company has offices in the US and Australia and partnerships with distributors around the world.

HPS's pigging systems help manufacturers increase yields, reduce waste, and achieve significant environmental benefits. For more information, visit .

Kim Spooner

HPS Product Recovery Solutions

+44 115 925 4700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.