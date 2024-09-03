Coinw Unveils Nexus Program At Coinfest Asia To Expand Global Reach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the stunning backdrop of Bali's coast, Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW , introduced the exchange's latest global expansion initiative-the Nexus Program. The announcement took place during an exclusive brunch set amidst lush jungles and tropical gardens, co-hosted by CoinW and its strategic partner, Super Team .









Since its inception seven years ago, with its headquarters in Dubai, CoinW has established a strong presence across various regions, including Turkey , the CIS, Japan , Korea, and Vietnam . Recognizing the importance of language and cultural diversity, CoinW has prioritized the localization of its regional operations. The launch of the Nexus Program presents a remarkable opportunity for dynamic entrepreneurs to join CoinW's extensive global network. As regional operation owners, CoinW franchisees will enjoy unparalleled collaboration and benefits, including industry-leading rebates, attractive rewards, and generous sponsorships for offline events, empowering them to achieve significant success and growth.

The brunch also marked the debut of CoinW's newest product line, PropW . As the first licensed prop trading platform focused on crypto trading, PropW provides substantial capital to experienced crypto traders, allowing them to maximize profits in the current bull market. Additionally, a Starter mode has been introduced for newcomers to the field. To celebrate the launch, a $125,000 prize pool campaign is currently underway.

Following Coinfest Asia 2024, the CoinW team will head to Korea for Korea Blockchain Week and then to Singapore for Token2049.

CONTACT: marketing (at) coinw.com