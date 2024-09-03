Management Consulting Firm Opens Free Access To Its Intellectual Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Silicon Valley Laboratory Believes Others' Hoarding of Knowledge Damages Clients' Chances of Success.

- Rowland Chen

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Silicon Valley Laboratory Inc. (TSVL), a leading global business, innovation, and entrepreneur consulting firm, announced today that, contrary to traditional management consulting convention, it will make available at no cost its intellectual property (I.P.), providing open access for the broad business community.

Management and technology frameworks, tools, methods, executable plans, guides on how to thrive, and relevant stories derived from over three hundred client engagements comprise TSVL's continually growing body of knowledge. Armed with this additional knowledge, leaders and front-line employees have the capability to improve the financial performance of their enterprises.

“We are enthusiastic about this unprecedented strategic move by The Silicon Valley Laboratory. Open-Access I.P. provides business executives with cutting-edge management tools previously available only to cash-rich companies,” states TSVL's Chief Executive Officer Rowland Chen.“No longer will the latest management techniques be limited to those who can afford to hire top-tier consulting firms. High fees have been a barrier for those who might benefit the most from experienced advisors.”

The Silicon Valley Laboratory's I.P. emerges from its team's work with some of the world's largest enterprises, such as Apple, Charles Schwab, General Motors, Cisco, DuPont de Nemours, and USX, to name a few. TSVL has also delivered services to dozens of solo entrepreneurs at the earliest stages of their businesses' new venture journeys. The common thread weaving its way through TSVL's engagements is a focus on increasing the valuations of clients' firms.

“With free access to our intellectual property, business leaders can execute 'do-it-yourself' strategic initiatives to gain competitive advantage, provided they move quickly,” adds Jennifer Crakow, TSVL's Chief Design Officer.“Open-Access I.P. is the first-of-its-kind initiative to enable the free flow of management know-how from experienced business consultants to executives of large, medium-sized, and small companies.”

Available to all, requests for TSVL intellectual property can be made by emailing TSVL

About The Silicon Valley Laboratory Inc.

Based in San Jose, California, The Silicon Valley Laboratory's work covers numerous domains, including artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, innovation, strategy, operations, and design in established and emerging industries. TSVL team members have helped business leaders amass increases in their firms' valuations measured in billions of US dollars.



